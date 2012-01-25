MOVES-BNY Mellon, Fortress Investment

Jan 25 The following financial services
BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon appointed Brian McMahon as the company's senior
alternative industry facing executive in Luxembourg. McMahon was
previously with Citigroup and State Street in
investment services.
FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP
Fortress Investment on Tuesday said Daniel Mudd would resign
as Chief Executive, a month after he took a leave of absence
from the company amidst charges over his role in understating
Fannie Mae's exposure to subprime mortgages.
TIAA-CREF
The financial services provider named Ronald Pressman as its
executive vice president and chief operating officer. Pressman,
who is moving from General Electric, will start on Jan. 30.