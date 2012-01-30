MOVES-MUFG, Pramerica Real Estate Investors, Alvarez & Marsal

Jan 30 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP

MUFG on Monday named its deputy president, Nobuyuki Hirano, as head of its core banking unit, a move that is likely to accelerate its push overseas and one that presages Hirano's expected ascent to lead the entire company.

PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS

The European arm of the real estate investment and advisory business of U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc named Raimondo Amabile as a managing director and new member of its European Executive Committee. Amabile joins from Tishman Speyer.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The global professional services company named Robin Priest as senior adviser. Priest joins from Deloitte LLP. The company named Keith Williamson and Dominic Wreford as managing directors based in London, and Boris Kolmakov as senior director heading the disputes practice. Kolmakov will join the Moscow office.

NEWRIVER RETAIL

The UK-based real estate investment trust named Charles Miller as executive director. Miller joins from Jones Lang LaSalle.

CITY INDEX GROUP

The retail trading services provider named Ashraf Laidi as chief global strategist. Laidi joins from MG Financial Group.

ANACAP FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLP

The specialist European financial services private equity firm promoted Justin Sulger and Fabrizio Cesario to partners.

LIME TREE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP

Former Skandia and Cofunds CEO Brett Williams joined the newly established private equity firm as a founder partner. Lime Tree invests in and helps the development of fast growth companies across various sectors.

FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The sponsor of alternative investment products named Robert Hoffman as product specialist. Hoffman will join Franklin Square's portfolio management team from Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management Inc.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The asset management firm appointed Brian Saltzman as a wealth adviser and vice president in its New York City office, effective immediately. Saltzman joins from AllianceBernstein.