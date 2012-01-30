MOVES-MUFG, Pramerica Real Estate Investors, Alvarez & Marsal

Jan 30 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP
MUFG on Monday named its deputy president, Nobuyuki Hirano,
as head of its core banking unit, a move that is likely to
accelerate its push overseas and one that presages Hirano's
expected ascent to lead the entire company.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The European arm of the real estate investment and advisory
business of U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc named
Raimondo Amabile as a managing director and new member of its
European Executive Committee. Amabile joins from Tishman Speyer.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The global professional services company named Robin Priest
as senior adviser. Priest joins from Deloitte LLP. The company
named Keith Williamson and Dominic Wreford as managing directors
based in London, and Boris Kolmakov as senior director heading
the disputes practice. Kolmakov will join the Moscow office.
NEWRIVER RETAIL
The UK-based real estate investment trust named Charles
Miller as executive director. Miller joins from Jones Lang
LaSalle.
CITY INDEX GROUP
The retail trading services provider named Ashraf Laidi as
chief global strategist. Laidi joins from MG Financial Group.
ANACAP FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLP
The specialist European financial services private equity
firm promoted Justin Sulger and Fabrizio Cesario to partners.
LIME TREE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP
Former Skandia and Cofunds CEO Brett Williams joined the
newly established private equity firm as a founder partner. Lime
Tree invests in and helps the development of fast growth
companies across various sectors.
FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The sponsor of alternative investment products named Robert
Hoffman as product specialist. Hoffman will join Franklin
Square's portfolio management team from Nomura Corporate
Research and Asset Management Inc.
NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC
The asset management firm appointed Brian Saltzman as a
wealth adviser and vice president in its New York City office,
effective immediately. Saltzman joins from AllianceBernstein.