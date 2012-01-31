MOVES-M&G Investments, Baring Asset Management

Jan 31 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

M&G INVESTMENTS

Europe's leading investment manager named Alex Jeffrey as chief executive of its real estate fund management business, PRUPIM. Jeffrey is expected to join PRUPIM in July from MGPA. M&G Investments is an autonomous unit of Prudential PLC.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The international investment management company named Enakshi Roy as investment manager, Latin American equities. Roy joins from Hermes Fund Managers in London.

MSCI INC

The company, which is known for its MSCI international stock indexes, named Kazuya Nagasawa as a managing director and a member of the operating committee. Nagasawa will be joining the company as head of Japan.

BNY MELLON

The company appointed Yolanda Plaza-Charres as a sales director for Latin America. Plaza-Charres joins from BlackRock.