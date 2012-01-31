MOVES-M&G Investments, Baring Asset Management

Jan 31 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
M&G INVESTMENTS
Europe's leading investment manager named Alex Jeffrey as
chief executive of its real estate fund management business,
PRUPIM. Jeffrey is expected to join PRUPIM in July
from MGPA. M&G Investments is an autonomous unit of Prudential
PLC.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The international investment management company named
Enakshi Roy as investment manager, Latin American equities. Roy
joins from Hermes Fund Managers in London.
MSCI INC
The company, which is known for its MSCI international stock
indexes, named Kazuya Nagasawa as a managing director and a
member of the operating committee. Nagasawa will be joining the
company as head of Japan.
BNY MELLON
The company appointed Yolanda Plaza-Charres as a sales
director for Latin America. Plaza-Charres joins from BlackRock.