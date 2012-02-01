MOVES-Macquarie, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds

Feb 1 The following financial service
MACQUARIE GROUP
The financial services provider appointed investment banker
Alex Harvey to the newly created role of Asia chief executive
officer on Wednesday.
GOLDMAN SACHS
Goldman Sachs' Italian investment banking chairman is to
take over as head of the bank's Moscow office, replacing the
bank's two co-heads, according to an internal memo obtained by
Reuters on Wednesday.
Paolo Zannoni is to succeed Chris Barter, an American, and
Frenchman Jean Raby, who were co-heads of the business in Russia
and the Commonwealth of Independent States, a group of ex-Soviet
countries.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The part state-owned British bank named Alison Brittain as
group director for retail banking, while Antonio Lorenzo is to
run the asset finance division along with the group strategy and
international and wealth management arms.
Wholesale banking chief Truett Tate, a key stalwart of
former CEO Eric Daniels, will retire from the group, continuing
a shake-out of the previous management team since the new CEO
Horta-Osorio took over last year.
BEA UNION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment solutions provider named Alex Lee as the
company's chief marketing officer. Lee Joins from UBS Global
Asset Management.
NEWEDGE
The multi-asset brokerage named Ronald Savino as regional
chief administrative officer for the Asia Pacific region. Savino
will be based in Hong Kong, and joins from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
BFINANCE
The privately owned consulting company named Michel Haski as
head of EMEA institutional coverage. Haski joins from Allianz
Global Investors Europe.
EQUILEND EUROPE
The securities lending platform provider announced the
appointment of Rowena Brown to the client relationship
management & sales team. Brown will be based in London, and
joins from SecFinex.
UNIGESTION
The independent asset manager named Nicolas Rousselet as
managing director, head of hedge funds. Rousselet will also be a
member of Unigestion's executive committee, and will be based in
Geneva.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management company named
Ron Bloom as senior adviser.
GROSVENOR FUND MANAGEMENT
The company appointed William Donohue Jr as managing
director and head of asset management in its Philadelphia
office. It also named Robert Kilroy as managing director and
head of separate accounts.
BANK OF IRELAND
The bank appointed Andrew Keating as executive director and
group chief financial officer with immediate effect. He replaces
John O'Donovan who has retired.
It also named Des Crowley as chief executive of the retail
UK division, Liam McLoughlin as chief executive of the retail
Ireland division and Senan Murphy as head of group
manufacturing.