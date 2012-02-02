MOVES-Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, State Street, Goldman Sachs

Feb 2 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

Mike Corbat, the new European boss of the company announced his new regional management structure and team on Thursday, promoting Jim Cowles, head of markets, to chief operating officer.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The company has named Matthew Westerman and Dan Dees as co-heads of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP

The provider of business consulting services named Jim Gallas as the managing director of its Huron Healthcare practice. Gallas joins from Apria Healthcare.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

Societe Generale group's European corporate and investment bank named Inès de Dinechin as CEO of Lyxor Asset Management. Dinechin replaces Laurent Seyer.

KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO LP

The global investment firm named Vincent Policard as a director at its infrastructure team. Policard, who joins from Morgan Stanley, will be based in London.

STATE STREET GLOBAL MARKETS

The investment research, trading and securities lending arm of State Street Corp named executive vice-president Nicholas Bonn as the global head of its portfolio solutions activities worldwide. It also appointed John Minderides as the head of its portfolio solutions business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Minderides will be based in London and will report to Bonn.

ALIXPARTNERS LLP

The global business-advisory firm named Claudio Scardovi as a managing director in its financial services practice in the EMEA region. Scardovi will be based in Milan.

The company also said Steve Anthony from Charles River Associates joined as director at its Boston office and Dan DenBoer from DenBoer Associates joined as director at the Chicago office. It also named Sanjay Sehgal as director at the Washington, D.C. office. Sehgal joins from Value Matrix LLC.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group named Laurent Seyer as global head of investment solutions effective May 2. Seyer joins from Lyxor Asset Management.

STENHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm named Pablo Balan as head of risk management and quantitative research. Balan joined the firm in the last quarter of 2011 and is based in the company's London office.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

The actuary and consultancy company named Nick Salter as senior partner.