MOVES-Shore Capital, Pantheon, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Feb 6 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SHORE CAPITAL GROUP LTD
The independent investment group appointed David Izzard to
the equity sales team. Izzard joins from MF Global. The other
additions to the equity sales team are Philip Kerr and Elliott
Shaw.
PANTHEON
The global private equity fund investor named Jaime Londono
as principal and head of Latin American investments. Londono
joins from Wilshire. He will initially be based in the San
Francisco office and will move later this year to set up the new
Pantheon office in Colombia.
RENAISSANCE ASSET MANAGERS
The specialist asset manager focused on emerging Europe,
Russia and Africa named Barbara Rupf Bee as CEO. Rupf Bee joins
from HSBC Global Asset Management. RAM also named Plamen
Monovski as president, in addition to his responsibilities as
chief investment officer.
DC ADVISORY PARTNERS
The corporate finance advisory company named Andrew
Strudwick as an executive director in its European financial
sponsors group. Strudwick joins from 3i Group and will
be based in London.
THE PRIVATE HEALTH PARTNERSHIP
The independent private medical insurance intermediary named
Judith Warr as financial controller. Warr joins from the
Leeds-based subsidiary of TUI Travel PLC.
MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The provider of wealth management and investment services, a
part of Bank of America Corp, named Sahba Hadipour,
Sandip Aggarwal, Zahoor Hussain, Ayad Hachem and Mustapha Sinno
as financial advisors. Hachem will be based in Beirut. Hadipour,
Aggarwal, Hussain and Sinno will be based in Dubai.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group named Michel van Mazijk as
head of institutional business for the Netherlands and Nordics.
Mazijk will be based in Amsterdam.
BFINANCE
The privately owned consulting company named Chris Jones as
head of alternatives. Jones starts his role at bfinance on Mar.
1 and will be based in London. Jones is at present the chief
investment officer of Key Asset Management.
FOROS
The strategic and M&A advisory company named Drew Ackert as
managing director. Ackert will be based in New York.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS CANADA LTD
The financial services company named Thierry Vallee as
portfolio manager, head of Canadian equities.
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY
Larry King and his partner, adviser Daniel Gale, left Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney late Friday to start their own firm,
King Wealth Management Group. King Wealth joins Dynasty
Financial, which has expanded over the past year by attracting
breakaway veteran brokers.