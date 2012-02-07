MOVES-ADIA, The Riverside Company, Per Ardua Associates

Feb 7 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (ADIA)
The globally diversified investment institution owned by the
government of Abu Dhabi named Pascal Duhamel as head of European
real estate investments. Duhamel joins from Carrefour Property,
and will be based in Abu Dhabi.
THE RIVERSIDE COMPANY
The private equity company named Dr Martin JJ Scott as
partner in its London office. Previously Scott was transactions
services partner at KPMG.
PER ARDUA ASSOCIATES LTD
The financial services recruitment and advisory company said
Charles Harvey joined the company on Feb. 1 to head up its asset
management recruitment practice. Harvey joins from Hammond
Partners.
QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE AUTHORITY
The financial and business centre established by the
government of Qatar named Bob Wigley as a non-executive
director. Wigley's current roles include being chairman of Yell
Group PLC.
MOELIS & COMPANY
The independent investment bank named Christopher Riley as a
managing director. Riley will be based in Germany.
TOWERGATE INSURANCE
The insurer named Scott Egan as group finance director. Egan
will join Towergate, subject to Financial Services Authority
approval, from Brit Insurance Holdings where he has been group
CFO since January 2011.