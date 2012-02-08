MOVES-Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup's Asia-Pacific chief executive announced a new management structure on Wednesday, with the region's markets head, Rodrigo Zorrilla, promoted to chief operating officer.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Goldman Sachs Group has named Hsin Yue Yong as co-head of investment banking, Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the latest in a series of top level management moves across the region.
HSBC
HSBC appointed Paul Gooding to lead the bank's efforts in helping London become an offshore renminbi centre. Gooding has headed HSBC's European credit trading for the past seven years.
ROWAN DARTINGTON
The Bristol-based independent private client stockbroker named Trevor Cheal as business development director.
CDC GROUP PLC
The UK government-owned development finance institution named Mark Pay as managing director, direct investments. CDC also named Bradley Smith as credit analyst to strengthen the firm's debt team.
APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP
The company, which provides financing to small and mid-sized businesses, said Gene Donnelly, CFO of Apollo Global Management, LLC, has been appointed interim CFO, taking over from Richard Peteka.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.