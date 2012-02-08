MOVES-Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC

Feb 8 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup's Asia-Pacific chief executive announced a new management structure on Wednesday, with the region's markets head, Rodrigo Zorrilla, promoted to chief operating officer.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Goldman Sachs Group has named Hsin Yue Yong as co-head of investment banking, Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the latest in a series of top level management moves across the region.

HSBC

HSBC appointed Paul Gooding to lead the bank's efforts in helping London become an offshore renminbi centre. Gooding has headed HSBC's European credit trading for the past seven years.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The Bristol-based independent private client stockbroker named Trevor Cheal as business development director.

CDC GROUP PLC

The UK government-owned development finance institution named Mark Pay as managing director, direct investments. CDC also named Bradley Smith as credit analyst to strengthen the firm's debt team.

APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP

The company, which provides financing to small and mid-sized businesses, said Gene Donnelly, CFO of Apollo Global Management, LLC, has been appointed interim CFO, taking over from Richard Peteka.