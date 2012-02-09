MOVES-Coutts, JP Morgan, Barclays Wealth

Feb 9 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Arjun Mittal as regional head of its NRI business, with
responsibility for the Middle East and European markets. Mittal
will be based in Dubai.
JP MORGAN
JP Morgan has replaced Asia ex-Japan fixed income investor
sales head Simon Derrick with Sharad Desai and Sudhir Goel as
part of a reorganisation of its business in the region,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
LYXOR ETF INSTITUTIONAL SALES
The company named Robin Kooijman as director. Kooijman will
be reporting to Claus Hein, head of Lyxor ETF Institutional
Sales UK, Nordics and the Netherlands. Kooijman joins from
Nyenburgh, a Dutch ETF market maker.
CIBC
The Canadian bank named Robert Tiley as managing director
and head, corporate credit products, Asia. Tiley will be based
in Sydney.
The bank also named Paul Larkin as executive director with
the prime services group in Toronto.
CIBC named Anton du Plessis as executive director, global
mining investment banking at its London office. In another
appointment at its London office, the Canadian bank named Mehdi
El Jazouli as director, commodities trading.
CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE
The independent company, advising exclusively on sell side
M&A to mid-market companies, promoted Michael Jewell and Andrew
Jeffs to partners.
WELLS FARGO
Wells Fargo has picked Lisa Featherngill to head planning
for its Abbot Downing family-wealth business, as the company
taps into the market of America's richest families.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The $273 billion wealth management unit of London-based
Barclays Plc has hired eight new financial advisers on
its Americas team, the company said on Thursday.
In Los Angeles, advisers Lisa Amster, Audra Lalley, Mark
Lindee, Kevin Monaco and David Garfin joined Barclays Wealth and
will report to Regional Manager Brian Sears.
In Chicago, advisers Stuart Buck, William Scherr and David
Yaccino joined Barclays Wealth from Goldman Sachs, where they
spent the bulk of their careers stretching back about two
decades each.