MOVES-RSM Tenon, First Reserve, ING Investment Management

RSM TENON
The accountancy firm named Chris Merry as chief executive
officer with immediate effect.
FIRST RESERVE CORP
The investment company focusing on the energy industry named
Claudi Santiago as managing director and chief operating
officer. Santiago will be based in London. The company also
named Irene Mavroyannis as managing director in its investor
relations group and will be based in the company's Greenwich
office.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The principle asset manager of ING Group named
Patrick Chia as head of Asian fixed income. Chia joins from
Amundi and will be based in Singapore.
DELOITTE
The accountancy firm named Deborah Bailey as managing
director for its banking and securities regulatory practice.
Bailey joined Deloitte in June 2009 as a director.
The company also appointed Christopher Spoth and John
Corston as directors at its U.S. banking & securities practice.
Both Spoth and Corston have been senior regulators at Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp.
POPULAR INC
The Puerto Rico-based bank appointed Ileana GonzáLez as head
of the newly created commercial credit administration group,
effective March 15, 2012. Jorge J. García has been named
corporate comptroller, the post previously held by GonzáLez.