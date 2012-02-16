MOVES-HSBC, E&Y, Heritage Capital

Feb 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ERNST & YOUNG

The global auditing and advisory firm has hired Stefan Walter, formerly of the global Basel Committee on banking supervision, to expand its financial regulation practice.

HSBC

The company announced that it had appointed Annemarie Ganatra as global head of medium-term notes (MTNs) and structured notes with immediate effect. Ganatra will be based in London and report to Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate.

HERITAGE CAPITAL UK LTD

The independent private merchant banking business named Angus Kerr as managing director and head of European advisory. Kerr joins from Credit Suisse and will be based in London.

FIDELITY INVESTMENTS

The privately owned company said on Thursday that its unit which oversees money for big institutions has hired Mike Jones as chief executive officer, luring the industry veteran away from cross-town rival Columbia Management, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc.