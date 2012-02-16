MOVES-HSBC, E&Y, Heritage Capital

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Feb 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ERNST & YOUNG
The global auditing and advisory firm has hired Stefan Walter, formerly of the global Basel Committee on banking supervision, to expand its financial regulation practice.
HSBC
The company announced that it had appointed Annemarie Ganatra as global head of medium-term notes (MTNs) and structured notes with immediate effect. Ganatra will be based in London and report to Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate.
HERITAGE CAPITAL UK LTD
The independent private merchant banking business named Angus Kerr as managing director and head of European advisory. Kerr joins from Credit Suisse and will be based in London.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS
The privately owned company said on Thursday that its unit which oversees money for big institutions has hired Mike Jones as chief executive officer, luring the industry veteran away from cross-town rival Columbia Management, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc.
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.