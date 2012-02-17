MOVES-Barnett Waddingham Investments, Coronation Fund Managers

Feb 17 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM INVESTMENTS LLP

The private client arm of Barnett Waddingham, the actuary and consultancy firm, named Neil Dainton as an investment advisor.

CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD

Coronation Fund Managers said Hugo Nelson will step down as CEO on Jan. 31, 2013. COO Anton Pillay has been appointed as CEO designate.