MOVES-Barnett Waddingham Investments, Coronation Fund Managers

BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels reports Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Aspen Aerogels Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal 2016 financial results and recent business developments
Feb 17 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM INVESTMENTS LLP
The private client arm of Barnett Waddingham, the actuary and consultancy firm, named Neil Dainton as an investment advisor.
CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD
Coronation Fund Managers said Hugo Nelson will step down as CEO on Jan. 31, 2013. COO Anton Pillay has been appointed as CEO designate.
* Aspen Aerogels Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal 2016 financial results and recent business developments
* Nordstrom fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings exceeded expectations
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.08, revenue view $543.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S