中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 23:33 BJT

MOVES-Wainbridge, Blackstone

Feb 24 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WAINBRIDGE LTD

The property investment manager appointed Christophe Leriche as head of the French division of Wainbridge Estates, its new super-prime residential development and investment arm. Leriche joins Wainbridge from Hines, where he most recently held the role of senior project director.

BLACKSTONE

The investment and advisory firm appointed Ed Huang as a managing director for China. Huang joins from Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity unit.

