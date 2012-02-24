MOVES-Wainbridge, Blackstone

BRIEF-ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp
* ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp. Setting in motion a framework for the importation of CBD into Canada
Feb 24 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WAINBRIDGE LTD
The property investment manager appointed Christophe Leriche as head of the French division of Wainbridge Estates, its new super-prime residential development and investment arm. Leriche joins Wainbridge from Hines, where he most recently held the role of senior project director.
BLACKSTONE
The investment and advisory firm appointed Ed Huang as a managing director for China. Huang joins from Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity unit.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.