MOVES-Lloyds, JP Morgan, RBC Wealth Management

Feb 27 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The part state-owned British bank named David Roberts as new deputy chairman. Roberts, the current chairman of the risk committee, succeeds Glen Moreno who will retire on May 17. Lloyds also named Anthony Watson, chairman of the Remuneration Committee, as its Senior Independent Director.

JP MORGAN

JP Morgan named Peter Gabriele as head of investments for private clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Gabriele, who brings more than 25 years of experience at JP Morgan to his new role, most recently served as head of investments for the South Central Region.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Paul Avant, Alex Charalambous and Alex Dean as directors in its London-based UK private client wealth management team.

VESTRA WEALTH

The UK-based wealth management firm named Jacqueline Crawley and Miles Berryman as investment managers. Crawley and Berryman both join from BNP Paribas.

DLA PIPER

DLA Piper named Robynne Sanders as a partner within its Intellectual Property & Technology practice in Melbourne. Sanders joins from Watermark Intellectual Property Lawyers where he served as a director.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Lasalle named Roberto Carrera as head of European Financing. Carrera joins from PBB Deutsche Pfandbriefbank -- formerly Hypo Real Estate -- where he joined in 1996.

CAZENOVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named James Gladstone as director of financial planning. He joins from UBS Wealth Management where he was head of UK financial planning and an executive director.