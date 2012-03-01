MOVES-HSBC, CLS Group Holdings, Renaissance Capital

March 1 The following financial services
HSBC
The lender named Sten Ankarcrona as chief executive officer
for HSBC Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd. Ankarcrona
joined HSBC in 2004 as managing director of HSBC Global Asset
Management (France) S.A. at Stockholm, and took up the role of
head of sovereigns and supranationals, Asia-Pacific in September
2010, based in Singapore.
CLS GROUP HOLDINGS AG
The group named Makoto Miyazaki as general manager, Asia
Pacific, following the retirement of Kiyoshi Morofushi after 12
years with CLS. Miyazaki will report to Chief Executive Alan
Bozian.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
Renaissance Capital hired three senior managers at its
equities trading team. The firm named Charles Croney as managing
director and head of International Equity Trading and Victor
Radeff as director, International Equity Trader in New York, and
John Heisel as vice president, Equity Sales Trader in Moscow.
MARSH
The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos appointed Chris Lay to the newly-created
position of business development leader at its international
division. Lay, based in London, will retain his responsibilities
as head of sales and head of middle market for Marsh's Europe,
Middle East and Africa region for a transitional period.
ROTHSCHILD
The investment bank named Jon Andrea von Planta as the new
co-head of Rothschild Wealth Management's private client
business in Zurich.