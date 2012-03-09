MOVES-BofA, HSBC, Zurich Financial

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Alain Renaud is replacing Andrew Bell as head of global advisery at HSBC, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Renaud is currently co-head of global banking for the Middle East and North Africa region at the lender, the people said.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
Matthew Koder will take over as president of Bank of America -Merrill Lynch's Asia-Pacific business, BofA announced in a memo, replacing the current regional president Brian Brille.
Koder, whose hiring was announced in March 2011, joined BofA from UBS AG. Brille will take up the new role of chairman for the region.
ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP
The insurer said it appointed Antônio Cássio dos Santos as regional chairman for Latin America. Cássio dos Santos will assume this role in addition to his current role as chief executive for Zurich's general insurance business in Latin America.
The company also appointed Mike Foley as regional chairman for North America, while retaining his role as CEO of Zurich's North America commercial business unit.
INDIA INFOLINE LTD
India Infoline Group has appointed Nipun Goel as president of the financial services company's investment banking team. Goel was previously managing director and head of investment banking at the Indian unit of Japanese bank Nomura and managing director at DSP Merrill Lynch, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corp
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.