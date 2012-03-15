MOVES-Danske Bank, Ameriprise Financial

March 15 The following financial services
The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's Danske Bank is looking mainly externally for a new
head of credit to replace Per Skovhus who will leave this
summer, Chief Executive Eivind Kolding told Reuters.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Ameriprise Financial has added two veteran adviser teams to
its independent franchise division from Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch and Lincoln Financial.