MOVES-Coutts, Baring Asset Management, Perella Weinberg

May 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Steve Griffiths as the head of tax & wealth structuring, effective immediately. Griffiths, who will be based in London, joins from Credit Suisse, where he was managing director and head of wealth planning.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm named Sean Chang as head of Asian Debt. Chang joins from HSBC Global Asset Management.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The company named Michael McGrath as a partner in its asset management business. McGrath joins from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The global alternative credit manager hired Jill Naponic as a business development associate. Naponic joins from Lone Star Funds, where she worked as an investor relations senior financial analyst.

PREMIER

The asset management company appointed James Smith to the global equities team. Smith, who will join in early June, previously worked with Utilico.