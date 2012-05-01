MOVES-Coutts, Baring Asset Management, Perella Weinberg

May 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Steve Griffiths as the head of tax & wealth structuring,
effective immediately. Griffiths, who will be based in London,
joins from Credit Suisse, where he was managing
director and head of wealth planning.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm named Sean Chang as head of
Asian Debt. Chang joins from HSBC Global Asset Management.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The company named Michael McGrath as a partner in its asset
management business. McGrath joins from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The global alternative credit manager hired Jill Naponic as
a business development associate. Naponic joins from Lone Star
Funds, where she worked as an investor relations senior
financial analyst.
PREMIER
The asset management company appointed James Smith to the
global equities team. Smith, who will join in early June,
previously worked with Utilico.