MOVES-JPMorgan Asset Management, Barclays, Janney Montgomery

May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Charles McKenzie as head of client portfolio management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the global fixed income team. McKenzie joins from Aberdeen Asset Management, where he was the head of fixed income for the EMEA region.

BARCLAYS

The company's wealth and investment management division named Edward Kirwan as director for UK charities investment management. Kirwan joins Barclays after 12 years at Coutts & Co, where he was responsible for establishing and managing the charity investment team.

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

The firm's capital markets division hired John Kelly as managing director and Elizabeth Caputo as director in its public finance team. Kelly previously worked with PNC Capital Markets, while Caputo joins from Stifel Nicolaus.

HELIOS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The Africa-focused private investment firm hired Dabney Tonelli as an investor relations partner, based in London. Tonelli was previously a managing partner and chief operating officer of Chayton Capital.

STANDARD BANK

The bank appointed Mesh Pillay to head its sub-Saharan equity capital markets division. Pillay joins from Renaissance Capital where he was the head of equity capital markets for Africa.

HEARTHSTONE INVESTMENTS

The specialist residential property fund manager hired Kevin Bull as a key account manager. Previously, Bull spent five years as head of strategic partners at Old Mutual Asset Managers.

REYL OVERSEAS LTD

The investment adviser, a unit of Reyl & Cie, named Roger Groebli as chief executive. He joins from ABN Amro, where he headed the research unit for the Asia-Pacific region and its investment advisory activities.