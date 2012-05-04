Moves-Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Exor

May 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
EXOR
The Agnelli family's investment company Exor,
which controls carmaker Fiat-Chrysler, named a former
Goldman Sachs banker as its new chief operating officer on
Friday as it pushes ahead with plans to overhaul its 6.8 billion
euro ($8.9 billion) investment portfolio.
BARCLAYS
The bank has lost its commodities trading chief Roger Jones
to Swiss trader Mercuria in one of the biggest moves by
commodities traders from banks, scrutinized by regulators. Jones
will become the head of non-oil operations at Mercuria, a senior
source close to the Swiss trading house said.
CITIGROUP
The company named Tim Harvey-Samuel as chairman of EMEA
Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Ken Robins as head of ECM.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The global investment bank named Maxim Lojevsky as managing
director and co-head of capital markets for Russia and CIS.
Lojevsky rejoins Deutsche Bank from UBS.
NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT U.K. LTD
The asset manager appointed Jonathan Bell as the head of
emerging market equities. Bell joins the firm from Pictet Asset
Management Limited.
OTKRITIE CAPITAL
The Russian bank re-hired Mikhail Sukhobok to head the
firm's global electronic trading division, which includes direct
market access (DMA) to Russian markets.
THE CORESTATE GROUP
The specialist private equity investor appointed Sascha
Wilhelm as managing director of Corestate Capital Advisors,
Frankfurt, and head of asset management, overseeing its German
asset management activities.
The firm also said Nikolai Dëus-von Homeyer is re-joining
Corestate in its corporate development area, while Patrick Muûls
is joining its investor relations team in the London office.