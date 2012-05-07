MOVES-UBS, Storebrand, CBA

May 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS AG has hired former Constellation Energy executive Dayan Abeyaratne as managing director in the investment bank's power and utility group.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurer said Chief Executive Idar Kreutzer resigned on Monday to take over as managing director of Finance Norway, the trade organization for banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in Norway.

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

The bank said its group executive of retail banking, Ross McEwan, has resigned and will join Royal Bank of Scotland as chief executive, UK Retail.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The financial services firm named Alexander Schnieders as a managing director in its advisory business, based in New York. Schnieders joins from Goldman Sachs.

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

The investment management firm appointed Daniel Lindley as managing director of the Global Family & Private Investment Offices Group for EMEA and APAC. Lindley currently serves as president of the Northern Trust Company of Delaware.