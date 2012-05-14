MOVES-Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Lloyds, Goldman Sachs

May 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The fourth largest U.S. bank named Yvette Hollingsworth chief compliance officer, replacing Tim Marrinan who announced his retirement last year. Hollingsworth has worked for Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The biggest bank in the United States by assets appointed Matt Zames as the chief investment officer.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The group has named Valentino Carlotti as head of its client-focused trading business, according to an internal memo. Carlotti is a partner managing director who has been with Goldman for 18 years.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank appointed Joseph Spinelli as the managing director and head of North America cash equity trading. Spinelli joins Deutsche Bank from Goldman Sachs & Co, where he was the managing director and financial services sector head for equity trading.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The British bank said it had recruited Standard Chartered banker Andrew Bester as head of wholesale banking. Bester will take up the position of chief executive, wholesale, in the third quarter, Lloyds said in a statement.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The firm appointed Viraj Kulkarni as head of securities at its India operations. Most recently, Kulkarni was managing partner at Pivot, a consultancy firm.

AQUILA GROUP OF FUNDS

The fund management firm appointed Randall Fillmore as chief compliance officer (CCO) to be based in San Francisco. He was most recently director of Fillmore & Associates, which he founded in 2009.