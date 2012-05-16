MOVES-Credit Suisse, Citi, Mizuho, Barclays

May 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The Swiss bank said its global head of mergers and
acquisitions, Boon Sim, is leaving to join Singaporean
investment firm Temasek. Sim will be replaced effective June 1
by Credit Suisse veteran Scott Lindsay, a vice chairman and
co-chairman of global mergers and acquisitions.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The bank said it hired Tim Baughman as a director and ultra
high net worth private banker to join its San Francisco office.
Baughman joins from JPMorgan's wealth management group.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of
Mizuho Financial Group said its Chief Executive Paul
Hearn resigned to pursue other opportunities.
BARCLAYS PLC
The company added four veteran financial advisers to its New
York wealth and investment management team. Among the recruits,
Mark Leyton joined Barclays as a managing director from Deutsche
Bank's private wealth management division.
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The trading services provider appointed Muhammad Rasoul as
its chief product officer. He was the executive vice president,
chief operating officer at GFT Markets.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The investment firm appointed John Bearman as the chief
investment officer. Bearman was most recently the chief of
investments at Santander Asset Management in the UK.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The private bank appointed Alan Dickinson as its chairman.
Most recently he was with Royal Bank of Scotland in the
UK.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Harcourt, a unit of Vontobel, has appointed Jan Viebig as
its chief executive. Viebig joins the firm from Credit Suisse,
where he was the head of emerging markets business.