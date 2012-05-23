MOVES-SEI Investments, Huron Consulting, National Bank of Abu Dhabi

BRIEF-ARGO GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 23 PCT TO $0.27/SHARE
ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE
The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
The provider of business consulting services named Geoffrey Frankel as a managing director at its Financial Consulting segment. Prior to this, Frankel was a managing director at Harris Williams & Co.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The largest bank in the emirate has appointed George Beatty as its new head of retail and consumer banking, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Beatty was previously in the same position at National Bank of Kuwait .
SEI INVESTMENTS CO
The wealth management company named Anita Juneja as relationship director for its global wealth services arm. Previously, Juneja was head of strategic relationships at Close Brothers Asset Management, a part of Close Brothers Group .
