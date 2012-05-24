MOVES-ING Investment Management, SVM Asset Management

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EUROCLEAR
The settlement firm named Marc Antoine Autheman, a former Credit Agricole banker, to replace Sir Nigel Wicks as chairman in January.
LOOMIS, SAYLES & COMPANY
The fund manager named Rowland Bankes as its head of trading. Prior to this, Bankes was the head of fixed income and trading at the private wealth management arm of Bank of America .
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management arm of ING Insurance, owned by the ING Group, said it promoted Mark den Hollander to Chief Risk Officer. Prior to this Hollander was Head of ICS Investment Solutions at the firm.
SVM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Edinburgh-based investment firm appointed Alasdair Birch as European equity analyst. Birch joins from BNP Paribas Investment Partners UK, the asset management business line of BNP Paribas, where he was a junior portfolio manager within the European mid-cap team.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.