MOVES-Deutsche Bank

May 25 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Anindya Mohinta, formerly Citi's director of mining and steel research, joined Goldman Sachs as executive director, fundamental strategies, this month, sources said this week.

GROUPAMA

The chairman of troubled French insurer Groupama, Jean-Luc Baucherel, is set to relinquish its role at the end of 2012, French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Friday, citing an internal company memo.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Anthony Parsons, vice-chairman of British mergers and acquisitions at the bank, has left to join boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co, two people familiar with the matter said.