MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Phoenix

BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
May 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The head of prime brokerage sales for Singapore, Carl Davey, will be leaving the firm after 16 years to join Citigroup's unit providing services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds in Asia-Pacific.
PHOENIX
The British life insurer said it appointed Jim McConville as its finance director with effect from June 6.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank appointed John Inch as a managing director covering the multi-industry sector in the United States at its equity research group. It also named Ross Sandler as a director covering the Internet sector in the United States.
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
The company appointed Roger Yates as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The credit investment management company said it appointed James Hatchley as its co-chief executive.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company, which manages more than 40 billion pounds ($62.81 billion) of assets invested globally, said it appointed Azhar Hussain as head of Global High Yield.
WR Berkley Corp
The insurer appointed Michael Connor as president of Continental Western Group, LLC, effective immediately.
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: