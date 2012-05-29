MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Phoenix

May 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The head of prime brokerage sales for Singapore, Carl Davey, will be leaving the firm after 16 years to join Citigroup's unit providing services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds in Asia-Pacific.

PHOENIX

The British life insurer said it appointed Jim McConville as its finance director with effect from June 6.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank appointed John Inch as a managing director covering the multi-industry sector in the United States at its equity research group. It also named Ross Sandler as a director covering the Internet sector in the United States.

ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC

The company appointed Roger Yates as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS

The credit investment management company said it appointed James Hatchley as its co-chief executive.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company, which manages more than 40 billion pounds ($62.81 billion) of assets invested globally, said it appointed Azhar Hussain as head of Global High Yield.

WR Berkley Corp

The insurer appointed Michael Connor as president of Continental Western Group, LLC, effective immediately.