MOVES- Credit Suisse, LPL Financial, FM Global

May 30 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes
Credit Suisse Group
The Swiss bank promoted John Cogan and Ahmad Masud to lead
its power and utilities investment banking business, according
to a memo sent to its staff.
LPL FINANCIAL
The independent broker-dealer said it added five veteran
advisers to its retirement planning division as the firm expands
its presence in the market for retirees in the United States.
Advisers Matthew Haerr, Christine Soscia, Amir Arbabi, Peter
Littlejohn and William Brown will work with institutional
clients in areas of plan design, compliance and investment due
diligence.
FM GLOBAL
The business property insurer announced the promotions of
four of its senior officers on Wednesday. It appointed Chris
Johnson as senior vice president, Asia Pacific, while Ziad
Tadmoury will be promoted to senior vice president, client
service and sales.
Thierry Masurel will be named vice president, operations
manager, Southern Europe and Roberta Butler will be promoted to
senior vice president of marketing.