MOVES- NYSE Euronext, Barclays, Deutsche Bank

May 31
NYSE EURONEXT
The company's top technologist Stanley Young has become the
second senior manager to quit the exchange in as many days as
the firm moves ahead with a new strategy after its failed merger
with Deutsche Boerse.
MACQUARIE GROUP
Australia's top investment bank named Nick Butcher as the
U.S. head of its oil & gas group. He is currently Macquarie
Capital's U.S. head of infrastructure, utilities and real
estate.
It also appointed Rob Bilger as vice chairman for the
group's advisory arm, Macquarie Capital. He currently leads the
arm's oil and gas acquisition and divestiture business.
MAREX SPECTRON GROUP
The commodities brokerage appointed Ian Lowitt as chief
financial officer and global head of strategy. He joins from
Barclays Wealth America where he served as chief operating
officer.
TOWRY
The wealth advisory firm appointed Kate Turner to head its
advice policy team. Turner joins from Coutts where she has been
the head of tax, trusts and financial planning and head of
private banking.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has promoted Marlin Naidoo, its hedge fund capital
group head in the Asia-Pacific region, to co-head of capital
introduction of its prime brokerage team for the Americas in New
York.
GREENHILL & CO INC
Greenhill hired Luca Ferrari from Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to co-head its European corporate advisory business. The
company said Deutsche Bank AG's Anthony Parsons would
join as a senior member of its U.K. advisory team, while Mats
Bremberg, who was recently head of Nordic Investment Banking at
Citigroup Inc, would join its Stockholm office.
BARCLAYS
The bank appointed Rickie Chan as market head of its wealth
and investment management division in Hong Kong. Chan joined
Barclays from Goldman Sachs where he was an executive
director, managing a team of bankers responsible for serving
Hong Kong ultra high net worth clients.
WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP
The REIT, which is managed by Western Asset Management Co, a
subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc, named Steven Sherwyn as its
chief financial officer and treasurer, effective June 25.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORP
The bank appointed Thomas Murphy as the president of Arrow
as well as a member of the board of directors, effective July 1,
2012. He will succeed Thomas Hoy as CEO of Arrow and its lead
subsidiary bank, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, by
the end of 2012.