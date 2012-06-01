MOVES-AlixPartners, HSBC

June 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

The bank appointed Chris Allen as its UK chief executive for the western Europe division.

ALIXPARTNERS

The global business-advisory firm appointed Maria Maher as the director at its economics consulting team in London. Maher joins from NERA, an economic consulting firm in Washington DC.