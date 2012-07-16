MOVES-National Bank of Kuwait, Franklin Templeton, BNP Paribas

July 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS
The France-based bank appointed Jean-Yves Fillion as chief
executive officer for North American corporate and investment
banking activities.
It appointed Dominique Remy as head of BNP Paribas Fortis
corporate and investment banking, in addition to his
responsibilities as global head of structured finance.
COMMONFUND
The investment management company hired former Goldman Sachs
risk management specialist Irakli Odisharia as a director
in its risk management team.
BARNES & NOBLE INC
The retailer of content, digital media and educational
products appointed Thomas Donohue and Kanuj Malhotra as vice
presidents.
Donohue joins Barnes & Noble from The Interpublic Group of
Companies while Malhotra comes from Kaplan Test Prep, a
part of The Washington Post Company, where he was Vice
President and Finance Head for the Graduate Programs Business
Unit.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
The investment management organization appointed Andrew
Ashton and Dennis Rothe to oversee consultant relations and
investment research for the company's international advisory
services and North America advisory services divisions,
respectively.
Adam Quaife will replace Ashton as senior director for
Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group appointed Neal Jenkins as
its head of sales - Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.
Neal joins Pioneer Investments from Janus Capital Group Inc
, where he was the London-based head of its Middle East
and Africa business.
NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT
The bank has hired Josef Ackermann on its international
advisory board. Ackermann was chairman and chief executive of
Deutsche Bank.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Mike Levy as senior
investment manager in the Europe, Middle East and Africa equity
team.
Mike joins Barings from AllianceBernstein.
EXPONENT PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity firm said Simon Davidson has been
promoted to the partnership of the firm.
Simon has been at the firm since 2008, closely involved with
a number of Exponent's retail, consumer and leisure investments.
ASHBURTON
The asset management arm of FNB International Wealth
Management Holdings Limited said Nick Lee will take over as
director of portfolio management services later this month.
Nick Lee was the director of investment and fund management.
BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed three investment management directors
to its London and Manchester teams. Richard Wayne and Mark
Godwin join the London team, while Ben Roberts joins the team in
Manchester.
Wayne was one of the founding partners of Vestra Wealth LLP
while Godwin was responsible for private client portfolios at
City Asset Management. Godwin was private client manager at
Brown Shipley Private Bank.