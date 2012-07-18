MOVES-Stifel Nicolaus, Custom House

July 18 The following financial services
STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO
The St. Louis-based brokerage firm expanded its adviser base
in Washington by appointing Corrina Phillips, Ben Doughty and
Tony Re. They joined the company in early July after more than a
decade each at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
CUSTOM HOUSE GLOBAL FUND SERVICES LTD
The company named Mark Hedderman as its chief executive.
Hedderman had been the acting CEO for almost a year following
David Blair's resignation.
BARODA PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The joint venture between India's Bank of Baroda
and Pioneer Investments appointed Jaideep Bhattacharya as
managing director. Bhattacharya was earlier group president and
chief marketing officer at UTI Mutual Fund.