MOVES-Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered, Expedition Advisors

CREDIT SUISSE
The investment bank appointed Morgan Stanley's David
Hammond as managing director and global head of metals and
mining in its Global Industrials Group, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
Hammond has spent his entire career to date at Morgan
Stanley, joining in 1997.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The global professional services firm named Shane McGriff,
an expert in regulatory matters within the financial services
sector, as a managing director based in Atlanta.
Prior to A&M, McGriff developed and launched a global bank
risk consulting practice on advanced risk analytics, enterprise
information management and compliance.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Richard Jaggard as the head of
transaction banking, Europe. Before joining Standard Chartered,
Jaggard worked for HSBC Holdings Plc as head of sales
for global payments and cash Management, Asia Pacific.
FIRST BEVERAGE GROUP
The financial services firm dedicated exclusively to the
beverage industry, said James Bareuther, the former chief
operating officer of Brown-Forman Corp, has joined its
board of directors.
ISTITHMAR WORLD
The investment arm of indebted state-owned conglomerate
Dubai World appointed Hamza Mustafa its new chief
executive officer. Prior to this, Mustafa was the head of the
company's real estate operations.
EXPEDITION ADVISORS
Former chief executive of Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd, John
Paul Armenio, has joined Hong Kong-based hedge fund start-up
Expedition Advisors as a managing partner.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The real estate investment management and advisory business
of Prudential Financial Inc has named Alfonso Munk chief
investment officer for its Latin America business. Before
joining the company, Munk was a managing director with Morgan
Stanley Real Estate Investing.