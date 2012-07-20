MOVES-UBS, Legal & General Investment Management America

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
Robert Wolf, chairman of UBS Americas and president of UBS's global investment banking business, is leaving the Swiss bank to start an advisory and consulting firm, according to an internal memo from the bank on Thursday.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AMERICA
The investment management firm announced three new additions - Nancy Johnson as head of client service, Chris Wittemann as senior relationship manager and Niamh Fitzgerald as client relationship manager.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.