CORRECTED-MOVES-BofA, Barclays, HSBC Global, Jefferies Group

July 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

Peter Bowden joined the firm as a managing director and global head of midstream energy investment banking, based in the firm's Houston office. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Justin Fredericks, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's U.S. brokerage service that introduces hedge funds to potential investors is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo sent by the global head of the Capital Strategy Group.

BARCLAYS

Barclays has picked veteran lawyer Anthony Salz to lead a review of its culture and practices following an interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked the bank, forcing its chairman and chief executive to quit.

HSBC GLOBAL

HSBC Global Asset Management has made four new key hires to its Global Macro and Investment Strategy team.

Julien Seetharamdoo has been appointed senior economist and investment strategist. Rabia Bhopal joined as an economist, investment strategist And will be based in London.

Herve Lievore has been appointed senior economist, investment strategist, based in Hong Kong. Renee Chen joined as an economist, investment strategist.

OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS

Octopus Investments has appointed Shay Ramalingam as an Investment Director in its specialist finance division. Shay will be responsible for originating and completing investments and will work across a range of sectors including healthcare and business services.

ING COMMERCIAL BANKING ASIA

ING commercial banking Asia has appointed Mark Newman as chief executive officer starting 1 August. He has overall responsibility for the strategy and performance of ING bank's commercial ranking business across Asia. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)