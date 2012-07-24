CORRECTED-MOVES-BofA, Barclays, HSBC Global, Jefferies Group

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects company name in first item to Jefferies from Jefeeries)
July 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
Peter Bowden joined the firm as a managing director and global head of midstream energy investment banking, based in the firm's Houston office. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Justin Fredericks, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's U.S. brokerage service that introduces hedge funds to potential investors is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo sent by the global head of the Capital Strategy Group.
BARCLAYS
Barclays has picked veteran lawyer Anthony Salz to lead a review of its culture and practices following an interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked the bank, forcing its chairman and chief executive to quit.
HSBC GLOBAL
HSBC Global Asset Management has made four new key hires to its Global Macro and Investment Strategy team.
Julien Seetharamdoo has been appointed senior economist and investment strategist. Rabia Bhopal joined as an economist, investment strategist And will be based in London.
Herve Lievore has been appointed senior economist, investment strategist, based in Hong Kong. Renee Chen joined as an economist, investment strategist.
OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS
Octopus Investments has appointed Shay Ramalingam as an Investment Director in its specialist finance division. Shay will be responsible for originating and completing investments and will work across a range of sectors including healthcare and business services.
ING COMMERCIAL BANKING ASIA
ING commercial banking Asia has appointed Mark Newman as chief executive officer starting 1 August. He has overall responsibility for the strategy and performance of ING bank's commercial ranking business across Asia. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
