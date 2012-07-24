MOVES-BofA, Barclays, BNY Mellon, Stifel, Carlyle

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
July 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Justin Fredericks, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's U.S. brokerage service that introduces hedge funds to potential investors is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo sent by the global head of the Capital Strategy Group.
BARCLAYS
Barclays has picked veteran lawyer Anthony Salz to lead a review of its culture and practices following an interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked the bank, forcing its chairman and chief executive to quit.
BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon's wealth management arm has appointed Preston Came to be senior director in the firm's Naples, Florida office. Came earlier was a Wealth Strategist for Northern Trust.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
St. Louis-based brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co expanded its adviser force in Hawaii after hiring Richard Ray, an adviser from U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
CARLYLE GROUP
The private equity firm said Peter Liguori, the former chief operating officer of Discovery Communications Inc, has joined the firm in a consulting role.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
Peter Bowden joined the firm as a managing director and global head of midstream energy investment banking, based in the firm's Houston office. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley.
HSBC GLOBAL
HSBC Global Asset Management has made four new key hires to its Global Macro and Investment Strategy team.
Julien Seetharamdoo has been appointed senior economist and investment strategist. Rabia Bhopal joined as an economist, investment strategist And will be based in London.
Herve Lievore has been appointed senior economist, investment strategist, based in Hong Kong. Renee Chen joined as an economist, investment strategist.
OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS
Octopus Investments has appointed Shay Ramalingam as an investment director in its specialist finance division. Shay will be responsible for originating and completing investments and will work across a range of sectors including healthcare and business services.
ING COMMERCIAL BANKING ASIA
The company appointed Mark Newman as chief executive starting Aug. 1. He has overall responsibility for the strategy and performance of ING bank's commercial ranking business across Asia.
