MOVES-Nomura, JP Morgan, StanChart, Fidelity Investments

July 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The company named Koji Nagai as its new CEO and said it was
likely more insider trading cases would come to light in a
scandal that forced Kenichi Watanabe to quit as head of Japan's
top investment bank.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The company hired three new investment bankers, Andy Rabin,
Jason Anderson and Brad Jaros. They join as managing directors
in the part of the bank that focuses on mid-cap companies.
Rabin and Jaros joined from Bank of America while Anderson
was previously head of industrials at boutique investment bank
Miller Buckfire.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS
The money manager hired Michael Foggin and Gordon Ross as
bond fund managers for its London office. Foggin will help
manage international bond strategies for Fidelity's Pyramis
Global Advisors unit and also assist on U.S. mutual funds, while
Ross will be an institutional portfolio manager at Pyramis.
Foggin had been lead portfolio manager for fixed income at
Schroder Investment Management. Ross had previously worked with
the global fixed-income division of Deutsche Bank AG's
Deutsche Asset Management.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank named Don Robertson as managing director, head of
natural resources for Canada. He most recently worked at Credit
Suisse in Toronto.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch has landed seven veteran
advisers from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in a
sign that the firm is starting to fill the void left by a slew
of significant departures earlier this year.
In Florida, advisers James McKenzie, Ricardo Quiros and
Mauricio Rubio joined Merrill's Weston office.
In Michigan, advisers Robert Steingold and Geoffrey Orbach
joined Merrill's Troy office.
In California, advisers Douglas McPherson and Dean Ridgway
joined Merrill's San Diego office.