MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

July 31 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE INC
The private equity firm said General Electric Vice Chairman
John Krenicki will join the firm at the end of the
year.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank appointed Ravneet Gill as chief executive of
Deutsche Bank, India. He will oversee all of Deutsche Bank's
businesses in India, including corporate banking and securities,
global transaction banking, private and business clients, and
asset and wealth management.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO
The private, independent bank said it appointed Andy
Mattocks as head of corporate development. Mattocks joins
Arbuthnot Latham from RBS Wealth Division.
BURFORD GROUP LLC
The company said it appointed Melissa Sobel, its first
in-house counsel. Melissa joins New York- and London-based
Burford from Time Inc where she worked as associate general
counsel advising multiple divisions of the company.
BAIRD HOLDINGD CO
The private equity, wealth and asset management firm said
Owen Hart will join the firm's Investment Banking business as a
managing director in its M&A practice. He was previously the
Managing Director at Cowen and Co.