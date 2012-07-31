MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

July 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE INC

The private equity firm said General Electric Vice Chairman John Krenicki will join the firm at the end of the year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank appointed Ravneet Gill as chief executive of Deutsche Bank, India. He will oversee all of Deutsche Bank's businesses in India, including corporate banking and securities, global transaction banking, private and business clients, and asset and wealth management.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO

The private, independent bank said it appointed Andy Mattocks as head of corporate development. Mattocks joins Arbuthnot Latham from RBS Wealth Division.

BURFORD GROUP LLC

The company said it appointed Melissa Sobel, its first in-house counsel. Melissa joins New York- and London-based Burford from Time Inc where she worked as associate general counsel advising multiple divisions of the company.

BAIRD HOLDINGD CO

The private equity, wealth and asset management firm said Owen Hart will join the firm's Investment Banking business as a managing director in its M&A practice. He was previously the Managing Director at Cowen and Co.