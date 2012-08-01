MOVES-Citigroup, Wells Fargo, William Blair

Aug 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The company said on Wednesday it hired Deutsche Bank
senior private banker Steven Young for Citi Private
Bank as a New York-based adviser to ultra-rich people, starting
in October.
WELLS FARGO & CO
Wells Fargo Securities said George Bory will join as a
managing director and head of credit strategy research. He joins
from UBS securities, where he was the global head of credit
strategy.
KOMERCNI BANKA
The Czech lender's supervisory board elected Chief Financial
Officer Pavel Cejka to the board of directors.
Cejka will be in charge of the units of strategy and
finance, support services, and other operations, the bank said.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO
The global investment banking and asset management firm
appointed Jon Zindel as chief financial officer. He replaces Tim
Burke.
TAG ASSOCIATES LLC
The wealth management company appointed Jonathan Bergman as
a managing director. Bergman joins from Palisades Hudson
Financial Group.