MOVES-Citigroup, Wells Fargo, William Blair

Aug 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The company said on Wednesday it hired Deutsche Bank senior private banker Steven Young for Citi Private Bank as a New York-based adviser to ultra-rich people, starting in October.

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo Securities said George Bory will join as a managing director and head of credit strategy research. He joins from UBS securities, where he was the global head of credit strategy.

KOMERCNI BANKA

The Czech lender's supervisory board elected Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka to the board of directors.

Cejka will be in charge of the units of strategy and finance, support services, and other operations, the bank said.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

The global investment banking and asset management firm appointed Jon Zindel as chief financial officer. He replaces Tim Burke.

TAG ASSOCIATES LLC

The wealth management company appointed Jonathan Bergman as a managing director. Bergman joins from Palisades Hudson Financial Group.