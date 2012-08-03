MOVES-Barclays, UBS, Ernst & Young, RBC Wealth Management

Aug 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed Eugenio Cavenaghi as director for trade and working capital product management, Europe. Cavenaghi joins Barclays from UniCredit, where he was global head of trade product development and sales facilitation.

UBS AG

The financial services company said it is expanding the role of British investment banker Hew Glyn Davies to include vice-chairman of the Swiss bank's overall U.K. activities, an effort to better join up the securities unit with money-management for the wealthy.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The firm said it appointed Mark Gibson and Josh Herrenkohl as co-leaders of the firm's construction and real estate advisory services practice in the United States. They succeed Mark Costello, who recently assumed the role of Ernst & Young global leader of real estate advisory services.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada , appointed veteran advisers Paul Keats and his son John Keats. They joined from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in the Washington, D.C. area.

MAZARS

The company, which specializes in audit, advisory, accounting and tax services, appointed Phil Verity as its U.K. Senior Partner with effect from Sept. 1. He will replace David Evans.