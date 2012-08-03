MOVES-Barclays, UBS, Ernst & Young, RBC Wealth Management

Aug 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed Eugenio Cavenaghi as director for trade
and working capital product management, Europe. Cavenaghi joins
Barclays from UniCredit, where he was global head of
trade product development and sales facilitation.
UBS AG
The financial services company said it is expanding the role
of British investment banker Hew Glyn Davies to include
vice-chairman of the Swiss bank's overall U.K. activities, an
effort to better join up the securities unit with
money-management for the wealthy.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The firm said it appointed Mark Gibson and Josh Herrenkohl
as co-leaders of the firm's construction and real estate
advisory services practice in the United States. They succeed
Mark Costello, who recently assumed the role of Ernst & Young
global leader of real estate advisory services.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada
, appointed veteran advisers Paul Keats and his
son John Keats. They joined from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in
the Washington, D.C. area.
MAZARS
The company, which specializes in audit, advisory,
accounting and tax services, appointed Phil Verity as its U.K.
Senior Partner with effect from Sept. 1. He will replace David
Evans.