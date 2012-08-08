MOVES-BOfA Merrill Lynch, NYSE Euronext

Aug 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY and UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Two veteran teams of Merrill Lynch advisers have the left
the brokerage, owned by Bank of America, to join rival
firms Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and UBS Wealth Management
Americas.
Advisers Matthew Zaft, Connor McKinney and Maria Fruciano
joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from Merrill Lynch. In
Oregon, advisers Mike Clancy, Brad Anderson and Steve Burch
joined UBS Wealth Management Americas.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch expanded its broker
base in Florida by hiring advisers Andrew Cappello and Christie
Roberts from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in the region.
Cappello had been a managing director of wealth management
at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, while Roberts had been a senior
vice president.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired UBS's Asia
mergers and acquisitions head Stephen Gore to helm its M&A unit
for Asia-Pacific excluding Japan.
NYSE EURONEXT
The exchange operator appointed LuíS Palha da Silva to its
board of directors.
RELIANCE MUTUAL INSURANCE SOCIETY LIMITED
The company appointed Clive Allison as head of member
recruitment. He was previously with Scottish Widows as market
director for their protection business.