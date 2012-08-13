MOVES-BoFA, Barclays, Standard Chartered

Aug 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank said Vice Chairman Charles Noski will retire on Sept. 1, leaving the company a little more than two years after he initially joined as chief financial officer.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The British lender has named Andrew Suckling as global head of its mergers and acquisitions business, replacing high-profile Indian banker Prahlad Shantigram who resigned in April.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of the Royal Bank of Canada has expanded its adviser base in California by appointing Tim Bockhold and Bob Voorhees, who joined the firm in early August from Wells Fargo & Co.

BlackRock Inc

The world's biggest money manager has hired veteran fund manager Bartlett R. Geer away from Putnam Investments, part of a push to build up its actively managed equities team.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Keith Wilson as managing director, head of products & services development. Wilson joins from Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, where he was head of product for Barclays Wealth Advisory.

BARCLAYS PLC

The investment bank appointed Igor Arsenin as managing director and head of Emerging Asia Interest Rates Strategy.

Arsenin will be based in Singapore. He worked with Credit Suisse for 16 years, where he was most recently Head of Latin America Fixed Income Strategy, based in New York.

ADAM & COMPANY

The bank appointed Linda Urquhart and Alexa Henderson as Non-Executive Directors to the board of directors.

Alexa Henderson was the chairman of the board of the Scottish Building Society.

Linda Urquhart previously worked as the managing director in the Investment Performance Business in Bankers Trust of New York/Deutsche Bank.

RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Stephen Hunter as investment director at its Edinburgh office. Hunter joins from Cornelian Asset Managers where he was a director.

COLLINSON GROUP

The company, which provides marketing and insurance services, appointed Christopher Evans as global marketing director. He was formerly the marketing director of Coty UK, a beauty and fragrance company.