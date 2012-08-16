MOVES- J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Mercer, Arab Bank

Aug 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm hired Varcity Kariuki as its executive director and client portfolio manager. Kariuki earlier worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank as its Global Head of Managed Fixed Income.

MERCER

The wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc appointed Edmund Teo to lead the Wealth Management team that provides advisory and research services to private Asian banks and other financial institutions.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

The insurer appointed Matt Hotson as Investor Relations Director. Matt will join RSA in early September from Cable & Wireless Worldwide, where he was responsible for Corporate Finance and IR.

ARAB BANK

The chairman of Jordan's biggest lender Abdel Hamid Shoman, resigned on Thursday after a long dispute with the chief executive over how the bank was run. Abdel, whose family founded the bank in Jerusalem, announced his resignation in an internal company document seen by Reuters.

M&G INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT LTD

The company appointed Robert Heaney and Billyana Kuncheva as part of their distribution team.

The two will be based in Amsterdam. Heaney previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland in Stockholm, where he was responsible for coverage of the insurance sector.

Prior to this appointment, Kuncheva worked at Aktia Invest, where she was responsible for fixed income and alternatives manager selection.