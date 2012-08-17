MOVES-Western Asset Management, Ashcourt Rowan

Aug 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank holding company has raided the adviser ranks of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, hiring seven veterans in five U.S. states who manage nearly $900 million in assets.

Wells announced four other adviser hires in two more states, with all to join Wells Fargo Advisors, the company's St. Louis-based brokerage business. The 11 advisers managed a total of $1.4 billion in client assets at their old firms.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The financial holding company this week added a team of commercial bankers in Charlotte, North Carolina, the hometown of its rival Bank of America Corp, as it seeks growth in territory where it doesn't have branches.

WESTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm announced a series of appointments at its Singapore-based Asian investment team.

Swee Ching Lim joined as credit research analyst in April. Previously, she worked as a credit analyst at Barclays Capital in London and at Morgan Stanley in London and New York.

Wontae Kim and Desmond Fu joined as portfolio analysts to provide day-to-day research and risk management support to the investment desk.

Desmond Soon joined as portfolio manager from ST Asset Management in June.

ASHCOURT ROWAN PLC

The UK wealth management group appointed Alan Scrimger as head of Funds Research. Prior to joining Ashcourt Rowan, Scrimger worked at Standard Life Investments.

COUTTS

The wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Sabrina Del Prete as managing director and head of client solution. She previously worked at Barclays as head of Strategic Partnerships and International Third Party Distribution.