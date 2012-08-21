MOVES-UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland, BofA-Merrill

Aug 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** UBS AG

The company hired Laurence Grafstein to run its mergers and acquisitions team in the Americas, according to an internal memo to staff on Tuesday. Grafstein, who was co-head of M&A at Rothschild until recently, will be based in New York.

** BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The company appointed Westcott Jones and Scott Vogel as advisers in Swenson Jones & Associates, a part of its private banking and investment group. They would be based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

They join from Wells Fargo & Co.

** PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

The accounting and auditing firm appointed Richard Dorough and Marc-Philip Ferzan as managing directors, Kristofer Swanson as partner and Laurie Schive as director in its U.S. forensic services practice.

Dorough was previously with Textron Inc and Ferzan with New Jersey Attorney General's office while Swanson joins from Navigant Consulting Inc and Schive from the Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive.

** ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

The bank named Louis Kuijs as chief China economist and Enrico Tanuwidjaja as South East Asia economist. While Kuijs would be based in China, Tanuwidjaja would be based in Singapore.

Kuijs was earlier with Fung Global Institute, while Tanuwidjaja worked for Maybank.

** JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

The Philadelphia-based brokerage appointed Jeffrey Smith as senior vice president and branch manager. He would be based in Washington, D.C.

Smith joins from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he was first vice president and branch manager at the brokerage's Alexandria, Virginia office.

** MORGAN JOSEPH TRIARTISAN LLC

The company appointed Stephen Robb as managing director in its consumer, retail and leisure investment banking practice.

Robb joins from the brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

** KLEINWORT BENSON

RHJ International's British wealth business Kleinwort Benson appointed Rod Keiller as senior business development manager and Meloney Cohu as manager, client services.

Keiller was previously with Northern Trust Corp, w hile Cohu worked for Lloyds TSB Bank Plc.

** HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC

The independent broker-owned company appointed Matt Dillig and Ted Bowen as advisers. They would be based in Chicago.

They join HighTower from Credit Suisee , where they had been since 2008.

** BAIRD INVESTMENT BANKING

The company named James F Hemmer as managing director to its investment banking financial services team. He would be based in Chicago.

He was previously with Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP.

** ENDSLEIGH INSURANCE SERVICES LTD

The UK-based company appointed Grant Stevens as general manager in its letting services team. He was previously with LeadBay.

** INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

The independent subsidiary of Janus Capital Group Inc appointed John Brown as senior vice president, head of global client development.

He joins from Hartford Investment Management Company, which manages majority of the investment portfolios of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.