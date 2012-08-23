MOVES- Bank Of America, Nomura, Federated Investors

Aug 23 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank named four new directors in anticipation of
director retirements early next year.
The new directors, Sharon Allen, former Deloitte LLP
chairman; Jack Bovender, former HCA Inc chairman and
chief executive; Linda Hudson, president and CEO of the U.S.
subsidiary of BAE Systems Plc ; and David Yost, former
CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corp, will join with immediate
effect.
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
The British life insurer appointed former regulatory head
Howard Davies as its chairman, replacing Ron Sandler who is
retiring.
Former Bank of England deputy governor Davies, who was also
the chairman of Britain's Financial Services Authority from 1997
to 2003, will take up his new role on Oct. 1.
BANCO DO BRASIL SA
Brazil's largest bank by assets named on Wednesday Paulo
Roberto Lopes Ricci as senior vice-president in charge of retail
banking, distribution and credit operations, according to a
securities filing.
Ricci was previously head of government relations at the
Brasilia-based bank.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese investment bank named Jai Rajpal as global head
of its foreign exchange. Rajpal will be based in London.
He was previously head of fixed income for Asia, excluding
Japan, at Nomura.
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC
The asset manager appointed Craig Bingham to run its
Asia-Pacific unit. Bingham joins from Aviva Investors.
CALAMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
The money manager appointed Gary Black as its global
co-chief investment officer. Black joins from rival Janus
Capital Group Inc.
CBRE GROUP INC
The real estate services firm appointed Helen Silverstolpe
as head of Nordics Client Solutions, global corporate services.
He will be based in Stockholm. Silverstolpe was previously with
Newsec Asset Management Ltd.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, part of Royal Bank of Canada, named
Paul Patterson as deputy chair of ultra high net worth -
international. Patterson will be based in London.
It also named Stuart Rutledge head of global trust services.
He will be based in Jersey.
LCH.CLEARNET GROUP
The clearing house appointed Oliver Corbett as chief
financial officer. Corbett, who joins from insurer Novae Group,
will begin his term in December.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Christopher Mahon as director of its
asset allocation research. He begins in his new role in
September. Mahon, who will be based in London, joins from
Momentum Global Investment Management.
MEYER BERGMAN
The London-based fund management company appointed Hannah
Warton and Kevin Kong as analysts.
Warton was previously with QIC Global Real Estate Group in
Australia and Kong with Citigroup Inc.
MORRISON & FOERSTER LLP
The law firm named Leonard Chanin as member of its financial
services practice. He would be based in Washington, D.C.
Chanin joins from the federal agency Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB).