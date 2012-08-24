MOVES-Standard Chartered, Marsh, Vericrest Financial

Aug 24 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The bank appointed Alex Manson as group head in its
wholesale banking geographies of Asia, Africa and the Middle
East. He would be based in London.
Manson joined from Deutsche Bank on Aug. 13.
MARSH
The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos appointed John Kunzler as head of its UK
regulated professions practice for England and Wales. He joins
from Travelers Companies Inc
William Cooper was named as head of its England and Wales
solicitors' PI practice, while Christopher Jackson and Joe
Francescotti also join the professional indemnity insurance
practice.
VERICREST FINANCIAL INC
The Texas-based financial services company hired David Slear
as senior vice president of default services. Prior to joining
Vericrest he spent nearly ten years in the default operations of
mortgage and consumer lending at HSBC.