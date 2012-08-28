MOVES- Barclays, Knight Capital, Royal Bank of Scotland, CBRE, Marsh

Aug 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed Christopher Van Houten as relationship director in its financial institutions team based in New York.

Van Houten was previously with National Australia Bank.

KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC

The brokerage firm appointed Fred Tomczyk, Martin Brand and Matthew Nimetz as directors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Tomczyk was previously the CEO of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp , and Brand worked for Blackstone Group LP while Nimetz joins from General Atlantic LLC..

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

The bank named William Egan as head of mandate sales for prime services in Asia Pacific. He would be based in Singapore.

Egan joins from Barclays Plc.

CBRE GROUP INC

Ireland's leading commercial real estate firm appointed Arthur McCalmont as associate director, who would be based in London. He joins CBRE from Grainger PLC

MARSH

The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Kenneth Miger as CEO of Marsh AB in Sweden.

Miger joins from Sweden-based Securitas AB.

LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC

The company named Scott Dubs as its chief financial officer. He replaces Dave Martin, who has been charged with misleading shareholders by failing to disclose risk to the company's business.

CARMIGNAC GESTION

The French asset manager appointed Markus Kulessa as analyst in its European equities team on Aug 1.

Kulessa joins from accounting company KPMG AG in Frankfurt.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada , appointed Ben Taylor as director in its London-based Middle East & Levant desk.

He joins from HSBC Private Bank in London.