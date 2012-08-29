MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Wellpoint, Stifel, Fidelity Investments

Aug 29 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To
inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLPOINT INC
The No. 2 U.S. health insurer named John Canon as interim
president and CEO after Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly
stepped down from her post on Tuesday.
Lead director Jackie Ward was named non-executive chair.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS
The second-largest U.S. mutual fund company promoted Abigail
Johnson to run all of its main businesses. The promotion likely
means she will eventually replace her father as Fidelity's
chairman.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company's head of hedge fund strategic consulting, David
Barrett, is leaving after 22 years to look for a job outside
banking, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of
the matter.
STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO
The brokerage expanded its adviser force in Connecticut,
landing three veterans from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Advisers William Fusco and Robert Richard moved as a team,
along with adviser Patricia Walsh who will open a new private
client group office for the firm in Madison, Connecticut.
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The company appointed Sanjoy Sen as managing director of its
retail banking, Asia Pacific. He would be based in Singapore.
Sen, who joins from Citigroup Inc, would begin in his new
role on Oct. 1.
METLIFE EUROPE LTD
The unit of U.S.-based insurer Metlife Inc appointed
Gary Powell as regional sales director in the Central Region. He
replaces Mike Hocking, who has been promoted to IFA sales
director. Powell joins from Capstone Financial.
COUTTS & CO
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
appointed Phillip Reade as executive director, head of credit
risk, Asia. He would be based in Hong Kong. Reade was previously
with UBS Wealth Management.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group appointed Nicholas Pothier
as senior portfolio manager. He joins from HSBC Global Asset
Management where he was a senior portfolio manager.
HARRIS PRIVATE BANK
The wealth manager, which is a part of BMO Financial Group,
said Craig Hagen joined the firm as a senior private banker.
SBERBANK GROUP
The company named Julia Petrova as head of lifestyle in its
private banking department. Petrova was previously with
Nomos-Bank.
ARLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The private equity firm appointed Peter Goode as partner. He
would start in his new role from Oct. 1. Goode joins from
Transfield Services Group.