MOVES-UBS, Barclays, Aareal Bank, Ernst & Young

Aug 30 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SECURITIES AMERICA INC

The Nebraska-based broker-dealer catering to independent advisers bolstered its California presence after landing veteran adviser Ryan Kaufman. Kaufman joins from Woodbury Financial Services.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse hired a Morgan Stanley investment banker, Mathew Hind, to run its Canadian metals and mining investment banking practice, according to a company memo.

Hind will join Credit Suisse in October as a director and head of the Canadian metals and mining group.

UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Swiss bank rehired Kai Sotorp as head of Asia Pacific. He would begin in his new role from Sept 3.

Sotorp held the same position at UBS between 2002 and 2004 and was head of the Americas between 2004 and 2010.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Antony Jenkins as director and group chief executive.

Jenkin was previously the chief executive of Barclays' retail and business banking segment.

BANKUNITED INC

The company named Leslie Lunak as chief financial officer, replacing Douglas Pauls.

Lunak, who joined BankUnited in 2010, currently holds the post of executive vice president and chief accounting officer.

AAREAL BANK AG

Tammo Diemer, who runs treasury operations at the real estate bank, has been appointed as chief of Germany's finance agency, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

He replaces Carl Heinz Daube and would begin in his new role by April 2013.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The accountancy firm named Robin Gaddum as senior manager to oversee its business continuity and organizational resilience offering, while Emma Butler has been appointed in a managerial role, specializing in data protection and privacy.

Gaddum joins from IBM's UK business and Butler was previously with the Information Commissioners Office.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit appointed Nicholas Pothier as senior portfolio manager. He would be based in Dublin.

Pothier joins from HSBC Global Asset Management.

HARRIS PRIVATE BANK

The bank, part of BMO Financial Group, appointed Craig Hagen as senior private banker.

Hagen previously held senior positions at two leading wealth management firms.